REVIEW: ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Is An Incredible Series

“The Hot Zone: Anthrax” is an outstanding series.

The National Geographic series follows the horrific anthrax attacks shortly after 9/11, and it chronicles the FBI’s hunt for whoever was responsible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As someone who loves mysteries and any series surrounding investigations and government operations, I didn’t need any extra convincing to fire it up on Hulu.

My girlfriend and I cruised through all six episodes of the series over the course of a few days, and it was awesome.

For those of you who don’t know, the person responsible for mailing anthrax and killing five people was never officially identified, nobody was ever charged and nobody was ever convicted.

Without spoiling anything, the FBI had zeroed in on one individual as the likely perpetrator, but he died without ever being charged. It’s also honestly not a slam dunk case that it was him, although some government officials were very confident.

The show chronicle’s the FBI’s initial investigation into the anthrax attacks, and then the hunt for the man they thought was responsible.

If you enjoy shows about 9/11 and the war on terror, then “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” will be right up your alley.

You can catch every single episode on Hulu, and I suggest you do!