‘Shopping Cart Killer’ May Be Responsible For 4 Deaths In Virginia, Suspect In Custody

The “Shopping Cart Killer” may be responsible for at least four deaths in Virginia, and one suspect is in custody, according to police.

MEDIA ALERT: Chief Davis to announce evidence of an alleged serial killer in Virginia. https://t.co/HKHmsfsl37 pic.twitter.com/yxEDbStSgR — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 17, 2021

At a joint press conference held Friday, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis explained that evidence pointed toward 35-year-old Anthony Robinson as the “Shopping Cart Killer,” the Associated Press reported. Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body on Nov. 23, police said.

The “Shopping Cart Killer” earned this nickname by finding potential victims on online dating sites and meeting them at motels, killing them and moving their remains in a shopping cart, police said. Police suspect Robinson of doing this at least four times in Virginia. (Related: Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Being Serial Killer Behind Six Murders)

During the press conference, police said that Robinson has addresses in New York, Maryland and Washington, D.C., suggesting that he could be responsible for other deaths or disappearances.

Police identified one victim as Cheyenne Brown, 29, from Washington, D.C., who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance. Robinson and Brown met on a dating site, police said, adding that Brown was last seen alive on video surveillance at the Huntington metro stop with Robinson.

Police are urging anyone who may have more information on the alleged crimes of the “Shopping Cart Killer” to come forward in addition to asking that anyone who knows Robinson get in touch with investigators.

