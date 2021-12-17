Teacher Gets Almost Her Whole Class Of 4th Graders To Master Rubik’s Cube

A 4th-grade class in New Jersey has virtually mastered solving the world-renowned Rubik’s Cube.

Heather Hayes, a teacher at Horace Mann Elementary School in Cherry Hill, New Jersey alongside her teaching-partner, Chelsea Monahan, decided to teach every 4th-grade student at the school how to solve the Rubik’s Cube, 6ABC reported Thursday.

Hayes told the outlet that 90% of the students can solve the cube. “And this time next week, I’m certain 100% of those students will solve this cube in under 10 minutes,” she said. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Shows Off His Skills As He Unscrambles A Rubik’s Cube In Under A Minute)



WATCH:

Elliot, one of Hayes’ students who brought the sensation to his class, can solve the puzzle in under 30 seconds and says anybody can achieve what he has “if you just do it in steps.”

“Everybody practiced at, like, home and in school. And then we watched this video over and over again until everybody learned how to solve it,” he told 6ABC.

It wasn’t only the elementary school students who learned to master the phenomenon. “It helps us relate to the students, and it helps our rapport as well because they see us struggling,” said Monahan. “It’s been really cool for the students to see that we’re working alongside of them.”

Hayes and Monahan said that 4th-grade at Horace Mann Elementary School is now known as the “Rubik’s Cube grade,” a practice they hope the school will carry on for years, according to 6ABC.