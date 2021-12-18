Editorial

REPORT: Jaguars Will Attempt To Not Pay Urban Meyer’s Remaining Contract

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly attempt to not pay Urban Meyer any more money.

According to Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, the Jaguars fired Meyer for cause and that means they’ll try to fight having to pay the remaining four years on his deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer’s salary details aren’t known, but you can bet the house he was getting paid a ton of money.

I think we all knew this was coming. As soon as we heard Urban Meyer had been fired, every rational person knew the Jaguars would attempt to claim he was fired for cause.

Given the fact multiple years were remaining on his deal, there was no shot they wouldn’t try to fight having to continue cutting him checks.

The only question now is whether or not Meyer has grounds to fight being fired for cause. That’s something lawyers are going to get paid a ton of money to figure out.

As a betting man, I’d bet the Jaguars are very confident in their decision or they wouldn’t have done it.

It should be interesting to see if a settlement is reached, but I would bank on Meyer getting all of his remaining money.