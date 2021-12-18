REPORT: Jaguars Will Attempt To Not Pay Urban Meyer’s Remaining Contract

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly attempt to not pay Urban Meyer any more money.

According to Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, the Jaguars fired Meyer for cause and that means they’ll try to fight having to pay the remaining four years on his deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer’s salary details aren’t known, but you can bet the house he was getting paid a ton of money.

Jacksonville fired its former HC Urban Meyer for cause, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract, sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2021

I think we all knew this was coming. As soon as we heard Urban Meyer had been fired, every rational person knew the Jaguars would attempt to claim he was fired for cause.

Given the fact multiple years were remaining on his deal, there was no shot they wouldn’t try to fight having to continue cutting him checks.

One key point we also noted in our story: The Jaguars are not citing the Lambo incident as their primary reason for “cause” — but rather using multiple other instances that they believe warranted Urban’s dismissal. https://t.co/lckIMtr6L5 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 18, 2021

The only question now is whether or not Meyer has grounds to fight being fired for cause. That’s something lawyers are going to get paid a ton of money to figure out.

As a betting man, I’d bet the Jaguars are very confident in their decision or they wouldn’t have done it.

Jaguars Assistant Coach Reveals Hilarious Details Of Urban Meyer’s Firing https://t.co/Ysz5xUxKgD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 18, 2021

It should be interesting to see if a settlement is reached, but I would bank on Meyer getting all of his remaining money.