Fan Runs On The Field During The Jaguars/Texans Game

A fan decided to run on the field during the Jaguars/Texans game Sunday.

During a James Robinson touchdown in the second quarter to help the Jags close the gap, a fan ran into the end zone and appeared to hilariously throw up his arms when the ball was snapped as if he was expecting to get hit with a pass. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the fan’s funny but idiotic decision below.

A fan runs on to the field during James Robinson’s TD run. pic.twitter.com/u4lSdIQbvn — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) December 19, 2021

First off, it would have honestly been hilarious if Trevor Lawrence had mistaken him for a receiver and lobbed him the ball.

I think we can all agree that would have been hysterical. Now, it didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it would have been awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Secondly, what the hell is wrong with fans who run on the field during games? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with those people?

Are they that desperate for attention? If I’m buying a ticket to the game, I want to watch my team play, support the guys and have a few beers along the way.

I don’t want to watch some clown run all over the field, and I’m sure most of you agree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Next time, stay in your damn seat and don’t foolishly make yourself the center of attention.