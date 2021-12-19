REPORT: Chael Sonnen Hit With Multiple Criminal Citations After Alleged Altercation In Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen has reportedly been hit with multiple citations after an alleged altercation in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, the legendary UFC fighter was issued five misdemeanor battery citations after he allegedly got into an altercation Saturday night at the Four Seasons. He was led off in handcuffs, but was ultimately not arrested. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ also reported the police are continuing to investigate.

A witness claimed Sonnen was engaged in a physical altercation with a man and wasn’t having any issues handling him, according to the same report. That makes a hell of a lot of sense because Sonnen is one of the greatest fighters to ever live and against a regular person, it shouldn’t be close.

As I always say, Sonnen has the complete and total right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it. Also, he’s only been hit with misdemeanor citations.

It’s hardly the end of the world or a super serious situation.

Having said all of that, I really like Chael Sonnen and his MMA commentary is among the most famous in the industry.

Hopefully, this situation is nothing more than a minor hiccup in the road that can ultimately be learned from and smoothed over.

He’s always seemed like a class act guy, and we definitely shouldn’t judge people at their worst.