REVIEW: ‘1883’ With Sam Elliott And Tim McGraw Is Incredible

“1883” has arrived, and it’s everything fans hoped it would be.

The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel hit Paramount+ early Sunday morning, and fans are finally able to dive into the backstory of the Duttons. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Throws Fans A Major Curveball With ‘Keep The Wolves Close’)

Without spoiling anything, I will say that “1883” blew away my expectations. I expected it to be good because Taylor Sheridan simply doesn’t make bad shows or movies.

However, I was absolutely stunned by its greatness.

.@Yellowstone prequel @1883Official looks like Taylor Sheridan’s next major hit, and I can’t wait. Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw teaming up to tell the backstory of the Duttons is going to be one hell of a fun time. pic.twitter.com/wr2sLLDeYy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2021

Tim McGraw as James Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, Isabel May as Elsa Dutton and Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton are all outstanding.

Naturally, any great western has to include Sam Elliott, and through two episodes, I have a feeling “1883” might be remembered as one of Elliott’s all-time greatest performances.

Whenever he’s on screen, it’s absolutely captivating. The same can be said for McGraw.

What “1883” does best is paint a harrowing picture of life for people trying to go west in the late 1800s. It’s dark, gritty, violent, brutal and there is little to no light at the end of the tunnel.

The Latest Preview For ‘1883’ Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine https://t.co/9pVn6rGG4S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 15, 2021

With “Yellowstone,” you kind of always feel like there’s a solid shot the good guys are going to win when it’s all said and done.

That’s not the vibe at all on “1883.” The vibe is that these good people are surrounded by darkness and it’ll be a miracle if they all make it to the end.

Now, we know at least one Dutton has to survive, but as a betting man, I wouldn’t bet on the entire family surviving.

In fact, the series’ opening scene, which rivals anything we’ve seen on “Yellowstone” in terms of intensity, paints a very ominous picture of how this will all end for at least one character. Again, I don’t want to spoil anything, but let’s just say people can’t stop talking about the first few minutes.

You’ll be left absolutely speechless.

The Trailer For The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Is Out, And It’s Pure Adrenaline https://t.co/lEPMdj899Y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2021

So, if you haven’t already watched the first two episodes of “1883,” I can’t recommend the series enough. Fire it up ASAP on Paramount+ and let me know your thoughts in the comments below. I have a feeling you’re going to love the series just as much as I do!