REVIEW: ‘South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID’ Is Hilarious, Takes A Great Shot At LeBron James

“South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID” is awesome.

Paramount+ recently released the latest “South Park” special, and it didn’t disappoint at all. In an era where comedy is becoming rarer and rarer by the day, the legendary Comedy Central hit show swung for the fences this time around. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s a direct sequel to “South Park: Post COVID,” and picks up right where that one left off.

Without giving too much away, the entire plot revolves around Cartman attempting to stop Kyle from going back in time, stopping COVID and thus, changing the future.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for everyone involved, especially for Cartman. For once, he appears to have happiness and peace, but will it last?

You need to watch to find out!

The best part of the special is honestly at the end when LeBron James is ripped for bowing down to the Chinese dictatorship and making “Space Jam 2.”

Again, great comedy is rare these days, but “South Park” simply doesn’t care about the limits. Most shows wouldn’t dare rip LeBron.

“South Park” ripped him to shreds in a matter of seconds and mocked him for refusing to stand up to Chinese censors. You can watch the hilarious moment below.

If you haven’t seen all the “South Park” COVID-19 specials, I can’t recommend them enough. They’re all outstanding. Trust me when I say you’ll enjoy every moment of them, and anything that takes a shot at LeBron James is good with me!