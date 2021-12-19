REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing With ‘No Kindness For The Coward’

“Yellowstone” was great Sunday night with “No Kindness for the Coward.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Coming into the eighth episode of season four, we knew expectations were through the roof, and the episode didn’t disappoint. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Throws Fans A Major Curveball With ‘Keep The Wolves Close’)

What an absolutely wild final few minutes. John revealed to Rip he knows about the man in prison who put the hit crew together. Moments later, John and Rip walk into a hostage/robbery situation with multiple gunmen.

In classic “Yellowstone’ fashion, they took care of business. John dropping the “You think that’s going to f**king save you coward?” before blasting away was amazing television! The sheriff also appears to be dead (so that the actor can focus on “Mayor of Kingstown), and it’s just the latest body to fall in the “Yellowstone” universe. That’s also a death nobody saw coming!

For an episode that started slowly, it got out of control in the closing moments.

Monica also revealed she’s pregnant with her second child with Kayce, and this is a very interesting development to me.

Why? Well, when I interviewed Kelsey Asbille before season four started, she hinted that all hell will break loose and things might not end well.

With a child in the mix, I’m curious to see what’s about to happen that causes everything to fall apart.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Beth is also scheming like a crazy person against Market Equities and has given them a PR nightmare after the FBI was sent in to clear out protesters. Her big brain is at it again!

It was also awesome to see Beth, Rip, Carter and John come together as a family for dinner. Things didn’t start off too hot, but they got it figured out.

For the first time in a long time, it feels like Beth is finding peace in a world that has robbed her of it for so long.

On the Jimmy front, he’s still crushing it in Texas and appears to have found himself a new love interest. All things considered, I think this love interest is a considerable upgrade over Mia, who never really rubbed me the right way.

She came off as a bit insane and unstoppable. His new woman seems like the kind of person you’d want in a foxhole with you things are going to unravel.

Overall, it started rather slow before getting cranked up through the roof. With only two episodes remaining, it’s clear that all the pieces are there for a wild ending.

Make sure to tune in next Sunday night!