Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Lit On Fire Smashing Through A Table In Crazy Viral Video

A fan of the Buffalo Bills learned the hard way that messing around with fire isn’t a winning strategy.

In a video tweeted by @OldRowSports, a man jumped through a table that had something on fire sitting on it, and things took a turn for the worse from there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His upper body caught on fire, and people scrambled to get it put out. Watch the insane situation unfold below.

This feels like another classic example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. Members of the Bills Mafia are among the craziest fans in the country, and it’s stuff like this as to why that’s a fact.

How many other teams have fans essentially lighting themselves on fire to get amped up for a football game? As far as I know, the answer is zero.

Yet, Bills Mafia has never met a table they didn’t want to smash. That’s what makes them such awesome and passionate people.

They might not win every game, but they damn sure know how to party.

Furthermore, this guy even popped up ready to roll after they got the fire dealt with. That’s the kind of energy and spirit you want as you go down the stretch in the NFL!