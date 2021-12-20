Psaki Refuses To Address Disagreement Between Manchin And Biden Over Build Back Better Bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to address the rift between President Joe Biden and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in a press briefing Monday afternoon.

Manchin announced Sunday he would not support Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better Act.

“Our objective and our focus now is moving forward,” White House press sec. Jen Psaki tells @CeciliaVega when asked if Pres. Biden feels “betrayed” by Sen. Joe Manchin. https://t.co/fyfw4ogbTM pic.twitter.com/gmadYSuflu — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2021

“If I can’t go home and explain to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” Manchin said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Many reporters asked Psaki about Biden’s relationship with Biden.

“I’m not going to relitigate the tick tock of yesterday from here today,” Psaki told one reporter.

Another reporter later asked Psaki if Biden still trusts Manchin.

“I understand the questions here, but our focus is on moving forward,” Psaki responded.

Throughout the press briefing, Psaki continually referred reporters to her statement Sunday about Manchin. (RELATED: ‘They Know The Real Reason’: Manchin Fires Back At The White House After Gloves-Off Statement Criticizes His Opposition To BBB)

Psaki’s statement Sunday bashed Manchin for coming out against Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

“Senator Manchin promised to continue conversations in the days ahead, and to work with us to reach that common ground. If his comments on FOX and written statement indicate an end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate,” Psaki said in the statement.

Manchin has repeatedly criticized Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and has spoken with Biden about the spending bill multiple times.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday the Senate would still vote on the Build Back Better Act despite losing support from Manchin.