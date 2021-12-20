Editorial

The Detroit Lions Place Quarterback Jared Goff On The League’s COVID-19 List

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions warms up on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 25, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been hit with some bad COVID-19 news.

The Lions announced late Monday afternoon that the team’s starting quarterback has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Goff is the latest player in the NFL to end up on the list as the league struggles to contain the spread of positive tests.

It’s truly stunning just how many positive tests the NFL has had over the past week. I’m not a doctor, and I’m absolutely not an expert.

What I do know is that things seemed to be going just fine for the first three and half months of the season. Then, we rolled around to the middle of December and things quickly fell apart.

Obviously, we’re all hoping that Goff doesn’t have any symptoms and if he does, they’re incredibly mild. You never want to see anyone get sick.

He also just played his best game of the season. So, this couldn’t be happening at a worse time for him.

 

Let’s hope he’s back ASAP and doesn’t stay on the list for an extended period of time.