Trump Reveals He Got The Booster Shot

Former President Donald Trump acknowledged he had received a booster shot against COVID-19 while at one of his “History Tour” live events with Bill O’Reilly on Sunday.

O’Reilly noted that both of them had been vaccinated before asking Trump if he had gotten the third dose, to which the former president responded affirmatively.

Some people in the crowd started to boo after the revelation. “Don’t, don’t, don’t,” Trump said, dismissing the reaction. He argued his administration “saved tens of millions worldwide” by creating the vaccine. (RELATED: Air Force Discharges 27 For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate)

NEW: During their show in Dallas, President Trump reveals to @BillOReilly he got the vaccine booster shot. pic.twitter.com/fhkOQEeeEQ — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

“It would have been like the Spanish flu” without the vaccine, Trump said. He added that it would be “playing right into their hands” for his supporters not to believe in the vaccine’s efficiency.

Only around 60% of Republicans are vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 91% of Democrats, according to The New York Times.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.