‘Let’s Go Brandon! Woooooo!’: Man Interrupts Nancy Pelosi’s Press Conference

An unidentified man interrupted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s press conference in San Francisco on Monday with a “Let’s Go, Brandon” chant.

The individual belted out the anti-President Joe Biden chant as Pelosi spoke about the recently passed $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill, also known as the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” which intends to fix roads, bridges, ports, waterways, and rural broadband access across the U.S.

“Remember the state legislature, this is—,” Pelosi began.

“Let’s Go Brandon. Wooooooo! USA! USA! USA!” the man can be heard shouting. Pelosi appeared to ignore the chants and continued on with the press conference by calling the next speaker to the podium.

Pelosi, along with Democratic Mayor London Breed, California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier and several victims of traffic accidents, held the conference to discuss the legislation’s intent to provide for “safe streets and roads for all” in order to end traffic fatalities by 2024. The speaker said the city has faced a surge in traffic deaths, with 462 killed in 2020, just 30 fewer than in 2019.

Pelosi announced at the conference that House Democrats secured $14 billion for roadway safety on a national level and $262 million from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to California “to help reduce fatalities and injuries on our roads.”

“We will help make California’s streets safer and friendlier,” she said. (RELATED: ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’: Judge Strips ‘Best In Show’ Award For Boat Decked With Anti-Biden Slogans)

The “Let’s Go, Brandon” phrase became a national sensation after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast claimed that the NASCAR audience chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” was saying “Let’s Go, Brandon” in support of driver Brandon Brown. Brown wrote an op-ed for Newsweek Monday saying that he “understands” the people’s struggles and frustration, adding that he hears the “millions of Americans” chanting his name at a time when “Washington does not.”

The chant has sparked both controversy and popularity across the nation, with several conservative politicians and citizens, most notably Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, using the phrase as a form of protest.

A “Let’s Go, Brandon” store opened earlier this month in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, where a wide variety of “Let’s Go, Brandon” merchandise is up for sale.

In Kentucky, Biden was greeted with “Let’s Go, Brandon” chants on Wednesday as he exited his motorcade to witness the destruction caused by a tornado that killed 74 people last Friday.