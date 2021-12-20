‘This Is Abhorrent’: Meghan McCain Blasts Bette Midler Who Attacked Manchin Voters As ‘Poor, Illiterate’

Meghan McCain slammed attacks from Bette Midler on Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin voters and residents of his state as “abhorrent” after the actress called them “poor, illiterate” and more.

“This is abhorrent,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Monday to her hundreds of followers. “Way to stereotype.”

“WV [West Virginia] is a beautiful state with loyal hard working people making a hard earned living for their families,” she added. “WV workers make coal companies & the rest of the country rich & energy supplied on the backs of their hard working & dying coal miners.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

This is abhorrent. Way to stereotype. WV is a beautiful state with loyal hard working people making a hard earned living for their families. WV workers make coal companies & the rest of the country rich & energy supplied on the backs of their hard working & dying coal miners. https://t.co/MXEyDf5H6Q — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 20, 2021

McCain’s post includes a retweet from the 76-year-old actress calling West Virginia voters “strung out” and slamming Manchin for not allowing America to “move forward” after he refused to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.75-trillion Build Back Better Deal.

“What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible,” Midler tweeted. “He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

A short time later, the “Hocus Pocus” star tweeted an apology “to the good people of WVA for her “last outburst.” (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise,” the “Beaches” star wrote.

I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

“Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens?” she added. “Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!”

Meghan saw her last comments and said it’s people such as Midler who make voters in West Virginia pick a moderate Democrat like Manchin.

People in West Virginia vote for people like him, because of people like you. https://t.co/pdKKWFNHRu — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 20, 2021

“People in West Virginia vote for people like him, because of people like you,” the former ABC talk show host shared.