MetaMall Successfully Completes Seed, Strategic and Private Sale Rounds Raising $4.6 million from Crypto Heavyweights

MetaMall just as the name implies is a Mall in the Metaverse where three of the world’s biggest technologies right now (VR, NFTs and DeFi) converge. This is a virtual space where users can buy, sell and lease virtual Real Estate, build and sell Real Estate as NFTs, organize and host virtual games, events and galleries amongst other things. Users can also engage with some of the biggest brands in the commerce, business and entertainment industries from the comfort of their homes.

Token holders of MetaMall will be called Metamallers and the platform will serve as a primary centre for crypto enthusiasts of all levels. Users will have access to crypto knowledge and immersive entertainment in one location for the first time. Metamallers will be able to make money for themselves by owning Real Estate, selling advertising, playing games, creating networks, and much more.

MetaMall is built on the Solana network, which ensures the fast completion of transactions and cheapest gas fees and features a cross-chain compatible wallet. This is an entire VR shopping and lifestyle experience zone and we are pleased to announce that we’ve completed all our token sale rounds and our land sale is now live.

$4.6 million was raised in our Funding round – Seed/Angel/Series A: Pre-IDO (which is now closed) through token sales and over $1 million has been raised so far through NFT Real Estate sales. Some of the industry’s leading Venture Capital firms were among the investors in these rounds. A couple of these key investors include 316VC, MarsVC, WLI Capital, BullPerks, HVS Ventures, CCK ventures among others.

A representative of MarsVC, one of the investors said, “We are very excited to partner with Metamall. Serge and team’s experience in building innovative companies and vision of metaverse will make Metamall an exemplary success.”

Serge Gianchandani is the Co-Founder of MetaMall, a serial entrepreneur with 12 patents on 3D and VR imagery products and also the founder of Egg Solution Optronics. In 2001 Serge became the leader in immersive technology. Serge co-founded Moksha and scaled the company from Zero to $20 million with 300+ clients across the globe like Amazon, Kmart, Flipkart etc. Serge sold his 1st company to Wave Comm (Anant Nahata) the owner of KOOVS.

Sahan Ray is the other half of the founding team of MetaMall and an IIT and IIM Alumni. Sahan has led multiple businesses to Unicorn Status. He led the planning and execution of major projects at Benetton India, achieving a GMV of more than $200 million as AVP of Revenue at Jabong. Sahan also led a business leadership team driving 40X growth in 23 months to cross the $2 billion annual trade at Udaan.com.

Giving his thought as regards the completion of the funding rounds, Serge Gianchandani said, “We see generations of users spending quality time on Metaverse for gaming, social networking as well as building wealth. Metamall is a unique convergence of metaverse, NFT and crypto that enables enriching user experience as well as giving brands, individuals and experience owners to connect with their audience. We are very excited as this journey enters its next phase.”

The funds raised in these rounds will be used to scale up the tech and marketing teams and to work with leading tech platforms and designers to deliver the most innovative and engaging metaverse for a proper and enjoyable retail and gaming experience.

It is important to mention that our pre-IDO token allocation to generate funds is now closed and the NFT land sale on MetaMall is currently on. The land sale however will be closed before our IDO which is planned for January 2022. We are looking to take the MetaMall platform to live in 6 months and we’re well on schedule to achieve this in that time frame.

