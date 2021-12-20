Miami DE Christian Wilkins Does The Worm After Scoring A Touchdown Against The Jets

Miami Dolphins player Christian Wilkins stole the show during a 31-24 Sunday win over the Jets.

In the fourth quarter of the NFL matchup, Wilkins took the field with the offense and scored a touchdown off a play-action pass from Tua Tagovailoa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it wasn’t just the touchdown that got fans amped up and excited. After hauling in the grab, the defensive end did the worm in the end zone.

Whenever a big boy scores a touchdown in the NFL, fans tend to go crazy. Whenever a big boy scores a touchdown and then breaks out an epic celebration, fans tend to really lose their minds.

Well, Wilkins hauled in the catch, broke out the worm and helped the Dolphins secure a much-needed win. Yeah, it’s safe to say the fans loved it.

The whole world needs to see Christian Wilkins hit the worm after catching a TD. What a gem. pic.twitter.com/nKAfhIbZ7F — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2021

It’s often the small things in life that make us smile, and a defensive end doing the worm after scoring is among the best things we’ve seen all season. It was absolutely awesome.

Christian Wilkins just fell on a family celebrating lol pic.twitter.com/gXWMFmJm0k — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 19, 2021

Keep that same energy, Wilkins! Keep that fun energy for a long time!