Nate Diaz Scares A Guy, Causes Him To Spill A Beer In Hilarious Video

Nate Diaz caused a guy’s life to flash before his eyes Saturday night.

During Jake Paul's fight against Tyron Woodley, Diaz was caught on camera walking around when he appeared to exchange words with a fan.

Diaz lunged forward with his fist cocked back and the fan got so terrified of what might happen that he spilled his beer everywhere.

Watch the hilarious moment in the video from @SpinninBackfist below.

Nate Diaz last night pic.twitter.com/qP2jqk5SM7 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 19, 2021

I don’t blame that guy at all for flinching. Nate Diaz is one of the scariest guys on the planet. He’s more than capable of taking out a random guy.

He’s a UFC legend for a reason and it’s not because he was known for being nice in the octagon — it was for being an absolute monster.

Now, do I think Diaz is stupid enough to haul off and cold cock a fan during a boxing match? Absolutely not, but that doesn’t mean the fan shouldn’t have flinched like that.

When one of the best fighters on the planet cocks back like he’s about to extinguish your flame, you damn sure better jump out of the way.

If you don’t, it might be time to roll the credits.

Nate Diaz scaring the life out of a guy at Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley on Saturday night… [📽️ @DanaWhite] pic.twitter.com/wdWx3ktYtK — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 20, 2021

Never change, Nate. Never change!