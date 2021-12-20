Fewer Than 100 Military Service Members Were Accused Of Extremist Activity This Past Year, But The Pentagon Is Cracking Down Anyway

The Pentagon issued new rules Monday that prohibit members of the military from participating in extremist activities.

Fewer than 100 service members were accused of being involved in extremist activity the past year, according to the Pentagon, reported the Associated Press (AP). Generally, the number of service members accused of engaging in extremist activities is in the low double digits.

BREAKING: Pentagon to issue rules aimed at curbing rise in extremism among troops, officials tell @AP. The new guidelines come nearly a year after some current and former service members took part in the U.S. Capitol riot. https://t.co/0GFk4xqK3s — The Associated Press (@AP) December 20, 2021

The new regulations provide 6 groups deemed extremist activities and also provide 14 different definitions for active participation, the AP reported. Banned activities include anything from supporting the overthrow of the government to “liking” or spreading extremist views on social media.

The regulations don’t list out extremist organizations, but instead leave commanders in charge of determining whether a military member is engaging in extremist conduct, according to the AP. (RELATED: Pentagon Expresses ‘Full Confidence’ In Counter-Extremism Official Who Once Equated Support Of Trump To Extremism)

“[E]ven the actions of a few can have an outsized impact on unit cohesion, morale and readiness – and the physical harm some of these activities can engender can undermine the safety of our people,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, the AP reported.

The Pentagon will also take a deeper look at recruits by looking into whether they have engaged in potential extremist activities.