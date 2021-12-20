Chief Patrol Agent Says Authorities Apprehended ‘Potential Terrorist’ At Southern Border

Yuma Border Patrol Sector agents apprehended a “potential terrorist” with alleged ties to Yemen at the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday evening, U.S. Border Patrol announced Monday.

The 21-year-old migrant was captured after he illegally crossed the southern border into Yuma, Arizona, Chief Border Patrol agent Chris T. Clem announced. The unnamed suspect is a migrant from Saudi Arabia who has reported ties to several “Yemeni subjects of interest.”

“#USBP #YumaSector agents apprehended a potential terrorist who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico Thursday night. The 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity,” Clem said via Twitter.

#USBP #YumaSector agents apprehended a potential terrorist who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico Thursday night. The 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/qszg0L0OYQ — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) December 20, 2021

The 21-year-old is in the process of being removed from the nation, according to NBC12 News. Clem did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment. (RELATED: CBP Removes Press Release On Yemeni Men Found To Be On Terrorist Watchlist Because It Had ‘Information Related To National Security’)

The suspect appears to have worn a gray jacket with an American flag patch and another that said “Central Oneida County Volunteer.” Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps Chief Thomas Meyer said via Facebook that the suspect has no affiliation with their organization.

“The individual is not, and has never been, affiliated with Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps. It is unknown to us how he obtained one of our discontinued jacket styles, and we are in the process of investigating this,” the organization said. “We again assure the public that we have no affiliation or knowledge of this individual.”

Two Yemeni men found to be on the FBI’s terrorism watchlist were arrested in January by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents near the Calexico Port of Entry in California after illegally attempting to enter the U.S.