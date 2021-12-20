Watch The Electric Preview For ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts’

The preview for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is out, and it looks awesome.

The HBO Max special will celebrate more than two decades since the first movie in the saga dropped, and I think it’s safe to say millions of fans around the globe are hyped up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the preview, you might need a box of tissues to get you through the January 1 premiere. Fire it up below.

I’m not exaggerating at all when I say I’m incredibly excited for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” I just finished rewatching all the movies, and it’s honestly hard to believe it’s been more than a decade since the last film dropped.

It’s been more than two decades since “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” hit theaters. Where the hell has all the time gone?

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/53bHAf0WTY — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 16, 2021

I’ve read “Harry Potter” more times than I can count. Growing up, I used to read the series at least once a summer. Sometimes, I’d read the entire series cover to cover a few times a year.

Whenever we had a road trip for sports or a long drive anywhere for any reason, I often had a “Harry Potter” book open.

Now, we’re going to kick off 2022 with a walk down memory lane for the ages. I’m beyond excited.

Inject this straight into my soul. I’m the biggest Harry Potter nerd on the planet, and I can’t wait for this journey down memory lane. https://t.co/bRsf161LAS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 20, 2021

Make sure to tune in January 1 on HBO Max! It’s going to be an electric time.