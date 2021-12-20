Tulsa Attempts Absolutely Horrific Fake Punt Against Old Dominion

Tulsa attempted an all-time bad fake punt Monday against Old Dominion.

The Hurricane won the Myrtle Beach Bowl 30-17, but they're also the proud owners of an incredibly bad fake punt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsa Football (@tulsa_football)

Up 23-10 in the fourth quarter, Tulsa attempted a fake punt on 4th and 16 and they didn’t even get back to the line of scrimmage.

You can watch the embarrassingly bad play below.

Why the hell are you calling a fake punt on 4th and 16 from just barely inside the 50 while up by multiple scores?

I know it’s only the Myrtle Beach Bowl, but that doesn’t mean you have to throw away logic and start calling plays like a gunslinger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsa Football (@tulsa_football)

Your odds of converting a 4th and 16 are astronomically low. Laughably low, my friends! Yet, that didn’t stop Tulsa from dialing one up in the most bonehead way imaginable.

You at least have to get back to the line of scrimmage, but they couldn’t even do that!

Next time, just play it straight and you won’t end up getting humiliated in front of the entire country.