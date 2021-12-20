Watch The Preview For The Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘No Such Thing As Fair’

The second to last episode of “Yellowstone” season four looks chilling.

The eighth episode aired this past Sunday night, and gave fans a wild rush in the closing moments and John and Rip had to deal with some bad guys. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing With ‘No Kindness For The Coward’)

Monica is also pregnant and Jamie continues to scheme to become the Governor of Montana.

The Bloody Final Moments Of The New ‘Yellowstone’ Has Everyone Talking https://t.co/PJEUItD34e — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 20, 2021

Well, judging from the preview for “No Such Thing as Fair,” things are only going to get crazier as we move forward.

Give the promo a watch below.

It’s crazy that we already only have two episodes left of “Yellowstone” season four. It feels like just yesterday it was October and we were debating different theories.

Now, it’s nearing the end of December and we have two episodes left to find out how all this will end. I have a feeling things will go off the rails before it’s all said and done.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

I also have honestly no idea what to expect in the final two episodes. Monica being pregnant again is a wild curveball, and it would seem like Kayce has a major decision coming up.

Will he return to the ranch as his family continues to fight for survival or will he walk away with Monica. Something tells me it’s going to be the former.

How explosive is the @Yellowstone series ending? It’s so secretive not even the stars know. Dive into my interview with Luke Grimes about playing Kayce, season four and much more! pic.twitter.com/MpO4wwMi6B — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 1, 2021

Make sure to tune in this Sunday night on the Paramount Network to find out!