Aaron Rodgers Says ‘Conversations’ About COVID-19 Should Focus On ‘How To Be Healthier’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks discussions about COVID-19 needed to be framed differently.

Rodgers, who might be the most famous unvaccinated man in America, has been outspoken about his thoughts on the vaccine, COVID-19 and the NFL’s handling of the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he thinks we need to spend more time focusing on encouraging people to simply get healthier.

“Throughout this entire time, there hasn’t been real conversations around health…As far as giving people, you know, things to think about when it comes to how to be healthier, right, as far as your diet, vitamins, exercise and those kinds of things,” Rodgers said during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Whether you hate or love Aaron Rodgers, he’s 100% correct on this issue. I’ve been saying this ever since the pandemic started.

It’s literally the perfect excuse to get healthy. Is the vaccine important? Yes. Is cutting out bad lifestyle habits possibly every bit as good and better? Without a doubt.

We all know COVID-19 impacts people who are overweight worse than those in great shape. You know how you can increase your odds of beating it? Get in shape.

And before you all jump down my throat that I’m fat shaming or some other nonsense, that’s not the case at all.

I used to be fat, and I can tell you from firsthand experience that cutting out soda was the best health decision I ever made in my life.

So, yes, we should focus on all aspects of COVID-19, and we should absolutely encourage people to get in shape. What’s the worst that happens? The answer is people get in shape and don’t end up catching COVID-19 anyways. What a real shame it’d be if our whole society was much healthier!