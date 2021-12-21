Biden Says You Can Safely Celebrate Christmas As Long As You’re Vaccinated

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Americans can safely celebrate Christmas and the holiday season so long as they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden made the remarks during a speech on his administration’s response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The variant has become the dominant strain in the United States in a matter of weeks and is causing a surge in new cases of the virus in many parts of the country.

WATCH:

“I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the holidays with your family and friends,” Biden said. “The answer is yes you can — if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated. Particularly if you’ve gotten your booster shot.”

“If you are vaccinated, and follow the precautions that we all know well, you should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as you planned it,” he continued. “You know you’ve done the right thing. You can enjoy the holiday season.” (RELATED: Doctor Says COVID Cases Have Started Dropping In South African Province Where Omicron First Hit)

Despite Biden’s assurances, many entertainment venues and sports leagues have begun cancelling events due to the Omicron surge. Even with the increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths from the virus are not surging at the same rate, as scientists believe the variant is less severe than prior strains.