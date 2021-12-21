Alabama Ramps Up COVID-19 Protocols Ahead Of The College Football Playoff

Alabama is amping up COVID-19 protocols ahead of the College Football Playoff.

According to ESPN, the Crimson Tide are required to wear masks indoors and the team is socially distancing during meetings. Alabama is clearly trying to not get hammered by the same COVID-19 issues hampering the NFL and other leagues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Roughly 90 percent of Alabama players have received Covid booster shots, Saban said. — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) December 20, 2021

“Am I concerned? I’m always concerned when there’s an issue out there, and we want to do the best we can to help our players be concerned about the issue and respect it so they have the best opportunity to stay safe,” Saban explained to the media Monday, according to the same ESPN report.

Saban also said more than 90% of the team is vaccinated and several players have gotten their boosters.

You know who wants to win a Natty… Nick Saban #protocol https://t.co/Q3AeUeGD5t — Brad Carson (@BradCarson) December 21, 2021

I’m not going to knock any coach doing whatever he thinks is necessary to win a national title. While a lot of COVID restrictions for the general public make little to no sense at this point, Saban isn’t going to leave anything to chance.

We’re talking about a man with seven national title rings. He’ll do whatever he thinks is best ahead of the game against Cincy.

Hell, if he could quarantine his entire team on an island before the game, he probably would. His dedication to winning is second to none.

Cincinnati fans are openly taunting Alabama and Nick Saban. Did you ever see anyone taunt Darth Vader? No, you didn’t because nobody was trying to give him an extra reason to go wild Congrats, Cincy. You gave Saban an extra reason. pic.twitter.com/ehRraTMKav — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 7, 2021

Hopefully, all four playoff teams can avoid any serious COVID-19 issues. Fans want all the teams at 100% strength as they battle it out. December 31 is going to be a great day of football, and I want to see everyone playing!