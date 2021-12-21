Entertainment

‘Thicker Than Any Mask’: Denise Richards Hits Back At ‘Anyone That Is Upset’ About Her Wearing A Huge ‘Coat’ Instead Of Mask On Plane

"Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection" New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Superstar Denise Richards hit back at “anyone that” was “upset” with her for wearing a huge “coat” instead of a mask while she was on a plane.

“Anyone that is upset that I [am] not wearing a mask I’m hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat,” the 50-year-old actress shared in a since-expired post on her Instagram Story. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Denise Richards Opens Up About Her And Charlie Sheen’s Marriage, Says They Weren’t ‘This Swinging Couple’)

“Please,” she added. “Thicker than any mask!!!!!!” (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Brandi Glanville Shares Text Messages To Prove Alleged Affair With Denise Richards)

The “Wild Things” star’s post included a selfie image of her not wearing a mask and some were not happy about it, calling her “ignorant” and more.

“Wow. @Denise_Richards really is *that* ignorant,” TV personality and host Scott Nevins tweeted.

The superstar’s post comes amid an increase of COVID-19 cases across the country nearly two years since the pandemic started.