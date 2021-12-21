Dylan Larkin Gives A Fan Of The Red Wings $20 After Spilling His Beer In Awesome Viral Video

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin pulled off a classy move after spilling a fan’s beer.

In a video tweeted Monday afternoon by @BarDown, the NHL star was warming up for a game when he accidentally knocked over a guy’s beer resting by the glass. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In classy fashion, Larkin went over to a guy on the bench and had him bring the fan a crisp $20 so that he could get another drink. Watch the awesome moment below.

It’s always great to see athletes do stuff like this. As we all know, beer at pro sporting events isn’t exactly cheap.

You’re probably going to pay at least $12 for a domestic beer at any major stadium. So, when you spill one, money is just hitting the ground and being wasted.

Dylan Larkin is having a great season. Filip Hronek’s dump-in turns into a goal for the Red Wings Video: @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/mywbzJcEwD — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 19, 2021

Larkin easily could have done nothing and just kept warming up. Instead, he wanted to make sure the fan didn’t go thirsty.

He skated over to the bench, talked to a staffer and made sure a $20 bill found its way to him.

If that’s not a classy reaction, I don’t know what is!

Props to Larkin for taking care of the Detroit fan. I’m sure that’s not something he’ll forget anytime soon.