‘I’m Not Supposed To Be Having This Press Conference,’ Biden Says As Reporters Ask Questions

President Joe Biden told reporters that he was not supposed to have a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference was originally about the fight against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 over the upcoming winter months. Biden ended up talking to reporters about his massive $2 trillion spending bill and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to it.

BIDEN: “I’m not supposed to be having this press conference right now.” ??? pic.twitter.com/fjRcw317tS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 21, 2021

Biden argued that the Build Back Better Act would decrease costs that have recently increased with inflation. He also cited the recent dip in gas prices as proof that his efforts are working. (RELATED: Biden Walks Away From Question About Rising Prices For Americans)

“I’m not supposed to be having this press conference right now,” Biden went on to say, as reporters asked him more questions.

Manchin derailed Biden’s spending bill Sunday when announced his opposition to the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday the Senate would still vote on the bill regardless of Manchin’s support.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also refused to answer questions from reporters about Biden’s relationship with Manchin after the West Virginia senator’s announcement. Instead, Psaki referred reporters to her statement made Sunday about Manchin’s decision to vote no.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 6.8% so far this year, with a 0.9% increase in November alone. The CPI increase this year is the largest increase in almost 40 years.