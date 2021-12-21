Editorial

Le’Veon Bell Wants To Fight Jake Paul, Paul Says He’d ‘Drop’ The RB ‘Faster Than The Ravens’

Dec 18, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
NFL running back Le’Veon Bell wants to take a crack at Jake Paul.

The social media star and rising boxing sensation knocked out Tyron Woodley this past Saturday, and Bell wasn’t overly impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to the knockout, Bell tweeted, “fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box.” Apparently, the former Steelers star thinks he knows how to scrap.

Well, don’t count on the fight happening because Jake Paul wasn’t having any of it, and said he’d “drop” Bell “faster than the Ravens.”

While I’m certainly no fan of Jake Paul, we’ve all seen this movie before and we all know how it ends. You put Jake Paul in the ring against someone without any serious fighting experience and it’s not going to end well.

He knocked out Ben Askren, beat Woodley in their first bout and then knocked him out in the rematch. Why would anyone think it’d be any different against Le’Veon Bell.

Bell is a football player. He’s not a combat sports professional. Jake Paul would probably wreck him. Again, I’m not a fan of Jake and his childish antics. It’s just the truth.

He might not be an elite boxer, but he’s good enough to be a major problem for anyone who doesn’t know what they’re doing.

Bell should be very careful what he wishes for because he just might get it.