Le’Veon Bell Wants To Fight Jake Paul, Paul Says He’d ‘Drop’ The RB ‘Faster Than The Ravens’

NFL running back Le’Veon Bell wants to take a crack at Jake Paul.

The social media star and rising boxing sensation knocked out Tyron Woodley this past Saturday, and Bell wasn’t overly impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

JAKE PAUL KNOCKED TYRON WOODLEY THE FUCK OUT

pic.twitter.com/xla3J2gM9Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 19, 2021

In response to the knockout, Bell tweeted, “fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box.” Apparently, the former Steelers star thinks he knows how to scrap.

@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

Well, don’t count on the fight happening because Jake Paul wasn’t having any of it, and said he’d “drop” Bell “faster than the Ravens.”

Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box. How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !! https://t.co/upqpKwWay0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021

While I’m certainly no fan of Jake Paul, we’ve all seen this movie before and we all know how it ends. You put Jake Paul in the ring against someone without any serious fighting experience and it’s not going to end well.

He knocked out Ben Askren, beat Woodley in their first bout and then knocked him out in the rematch. Why would anyone think it’d be any different against Le’Veon Bell.

Jake Paul is now 5-0 in his boxing career 😤 pic.twitter.com/FEcjKra18D — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2021

Bell is a football player. He’s not a combat sports professional. Jake Paul would probably wreck him. Again, I’m not a fan of Jake and his childish antics. It’s just the truth.

He might not be an elite boxer, but he’s good enough to be a major problem for anyone who doesn’t know what they’re doing.

This angle of Jake Paul’s KO against Tyron Woodley is WILD 😱 (via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/fMRdVNZ1Bp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021

Bell should be very careful what he wishes for because he just might get it.