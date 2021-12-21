Michelle Beadle Rips Negativity On Social Media

Michelle Beadle isn’t a huge fan of social media.

The former ESPN star recently did an interview with Ariel Helwani and she touched on how she doesn't really like to engage on social media.

Beadle said the following about social media during her interview with Helwani, according to BroBible:

What I have done, and I did this probably years ago, I turned off as much as you can. I turned off comments from strangers, I don’t go digging, I never Google my name, I just stopped doing it. I think it was Bill Simmons that actually told me to do that years ago. This would never bother you if you were out walking around, so why are you letting it bother you now? That’s actually, simply correct. Don’t go look for it, 100 positive things and one negative and that’s what you’ll remember and it ruins your day.

You can listen to the full interview below.

It’s hard to disagree with any of Beadle’s comments. I’ve said for a long time that social media is a cancer on society, and it distorts reality.

Social media, especially Twitter, allows a very vocal minority to appear to have much more influence and power than they do.

Charles Barkley, the king of common sense, made some great points about social media being useless. He’s 100% correct! Social media for most people, especially delusional women who think they’re famous with 5,000 followers, is a waste of time. pic.twitter.com/GMmTLbv35p — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

In response to this distortion, people are afraid to do certain things because they’re worried the mob will come for them.

In reality, social media is generally full of losers who have nothing going for them. It’s like “The Wizard of Oz.” Once you pull the curtain back, everything becomes much clearer.

It sounds like Beadle is pretty much on the same wavelength.

Social media distorts and warps people’s minds. The latest example is a dumbass model who did a photo shoot with her dead dad’s casket. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook aren’t real places and nothing on them matters. Go outside and live life. pic.twitter.com/nj5QVMROcc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 28, 2021

If you’re on social media, you should be there to have fun, catchup on the news, stay in touch with friends and not much else.

When guys like Charles Barkley and myself are telling you social media isn’t great, you should probably listen!

The King of #NBATwitter x the guy who has “never tweeted” 😂@KDTrey5 x Chuck – Tonight at 7pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/a716LkCu3K — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 9, 2021

