Netflix’s Upcoming Series ‘WWII In Color: Road To Victory’ Looks Incredible

Netflix’s new series “WWII in Color: Road to Victory” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the documentary series, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Gripping historical footage and expert commentary give detailed insights into the leading figures and decisive turning points of World War II.” (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Judging from the trailer, this is going to be a must-watch series for fans of history. Give it a watch below.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great documentary. Ken Burns’ Vietnam documentary is the GOAT when it comes to war docs, but there are too many great ones out there to count.

Now, Netflix is bringing fans “WWII in Color: Road to Victory” Dec. 22, and I can’t wait. It looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

As everyone knows, I’m incredibly interested in WWII, and I will immerse myself into any good book, movie, series or documentary about the greatest conflict the world has ever seen.

Hell, I can’t even remember how many times I’ve seen “Band of Brothers” at this point, and it never gets old.

It looks like I know what I’ll be watching starting Wednesday. I can’t wait to see what I learn this time around. Make sure to check it out on Netflix starting Dec.22!