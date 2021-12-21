Superstar Rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West Plays Santa Claus For Kids With Thousands Of Toys For Giveaway

Superstar Kanye “Ye” West played Santa Claus for a whole lot of kids with a massive donation of thousands of toys, clothes and more in Chicago.

“Yesterday, our hometown hero, our modern-day Santa Claus named Kanye realized the need for support of neighborhoods like Englewood or the south side of Chicago and filling in the gap for those children who are without their fathers due to mass incarceration or gun violence,” 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie D. Coleman told E! News on Monday. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip At A Houston’s Location In Atlanta)

“He really filled in the gap by providing not only clothes, but shoes, toys, as well as fresh produce for thousands of families yesterday on the South Side of Chicago,” Coleman added.

The 44-year-old rapper, who recently changed his name to just “Ye,” was responsible for “the majority of the over 4,000 toys” for the 4K Giveaway Toy Drive held in West’s native state on Sunday, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Meek Mill Brought Down The House At The 76ers Game Last Night [VIDEO])

“To know that a worldwide superstar that’s from your very community cares enough to send support to your neighborhood, I think it really showed hope that someone cares for you,” Stephanie shared. “It really is the season of giving.”

The “Flashing Lights” hitmaker’s toy donation follows two other very well-known rappers, Meek Mill and Jay-Z. The two got together recently thanks to the help of some of their friends like New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers partner and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin to make

Christmas a little more special for kids in Philadelphia with a massive toy giveaway.

“Took them blessings and put on for my peoples in a major way,” the 34-year-old Philly-born rapper captioned his post on Instagram about the giveaway, which donated $500,000 worth of gifts to kids.