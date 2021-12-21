Fans At The Packers/Ravens Game Get In An Absolutely Outrageous Brawl In Viral Video

Fans at the Ravens/Packers game this past Sunday got in an outrageous fight.

In a video tweeted by @TotalProSports, some Packers fans were chirping back and forth with fans of the Ravens, and all hell broke loose after a woman appeared to get hit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From there, it was off to the races, and it was truly the Packers fans against the world. Eventually, the police showed up and right when it looked like things had died down, all hell broke loose again.

Give it a watch below. It’s an absolutely wild video.

That innocent girl got clocked by the flying dude! 😱 Credit – ravensringman pic.twitter.com/8cfr8MTIEh — TPS (@TotalProSports) December 20, 2021

Was that dude trying to fight a cop towards the end of the video? It’s pretty hard to tell because the camera work was so bad, but he certainly appeared to be engaged with that officer before it was all said and done.

Not smart, folks! Not smart at all!

Here’s a reality check for everyone out there who doesn’t have an IQ above 70. People are at sporting events to have fun, spend time with their friends and support their team.

Yet, every single time I log online, there seems to be a new fight unfolding. It just never ends!

Everyone needs to grab another beer and relax. It’s not that hard to figure out.

