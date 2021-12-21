Reality TV Star Stephanie Matto Says She Makes $50,000 A Week Selling Her Farts In A Jar

Reality TV star Stephanie Matto claimed she makes more than $50,000 a week selling her farts in a jar online. Yes, you read that correctly.

“I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky and different,” the 31-year-old “90 Day Fiance” star shared in a video in early December, according to BuzzFeed. Her clip posted on TikTok about the business venture has gone viral with more than 6.6 million views.

“It’s almost like a novelty item!” she added. “I want to thank so much the 97 people who have already purchased their jar of farts.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Stephanie Matto Shares the Surprising Way She ‘Made $100K’ https://t.co/806w08WVd1 — People (@people) December 16, 2021

In one clip, Stephanie said she consumes things like beans, protein shakes, protein muffins, yogurts and hard-boiled eggs to make the farts, the New York Post noted. (RELATED: Teen Magazine Cheers 17-Year-Old Who ‘Flaunts Her Undies’ On Instagram)

The fact 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto told TMZ she earns $100K selling her farts in jars has us seriously reconsidering our day jobs (: @stepankamatto) pic.twitter.com/Zz4s9xYYYG — What’s Trending (@WhatsTrending) December 17, 2021

The reality star also shared with the outlet how she goes about capturing those toots for her niche flatulence market.

“I usually follow a pretty strict diet, but I do allow myself 1–2 cheat days every single week, and those are the days that I will indulge in specific types of foods that I know will make me more gassy,” Stephanie said.

“I also like to combine my ‘product’ with something that smells like me, so I spritz one of my favorite perfumes into each jar to give customers the most immersive experience,” she added. “I put a small fabric petal or flower into each jar — it’s aesthetically pleasing and also allows the scent to attach to it and last longer.” (RELATED: Reality TV Star Mama June Says She Was Going Through $2,500 Worth Of Meth Every Day)

Matto has her own YouTube channel, and she has founded her own X-rated subscription site called Unfiltrd.

“Working on my own adult-friendly platform these past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there,” Matto shared. “Over the years, I’ve gotten a few messages from men and women wanting to buy my worn bras, panties, hair, bath water, etc.”

The TV star admitted that she’s dealt with her share of stalkers, sharing that it’s “scary” but something she’s learned to “accept.”

“I take proper precautions,” Matto said. “I have bear spray at my house, and a dog that is trained to attack on command. I’m looking into getting a gun license as well.”