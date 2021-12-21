REPORT: Texas A&M Shuts Down Bowl Preparation Because Of COVID-19 Outbreak

Texas A&M’s football team has reportedly been hammered by COVID-19.

According to Billy Liucci, the Aggies have stopped preparing for the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team “mainly consisting of vaccinated athletes.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Aggies are still doing meetings virtually.

Per multiple sources, Texas A&M football operations/bowl prep shut down since Saturday due to a Co-Vid outbreak within the program, mainly consisting of vaccinated athletes. Team has been meeting via Zoom since Saturday and multiple positions have been hit particularly hard. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) December 21, 2021

Texas A&M is slated to play the Demon Deacons December 31, and it’s unclear right now whether or not that will happen as scheduled.

It’s also worth noting that according to Ross Dellenger, college teams are free to set their testing policy however they want. That means they’re not required to test people who aren’t showing symptoms.

Individual schools are determining their own protocols. Most college teams are *not* regularly testing asymptomatic vaccinated athletes, like NFL’s new policy. Outbreaks are result of contact-tracing after a positive is discovered in an unvaccinated athlete or one symptomatic. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 21, 2021

As I’ve said too many times to count, we’ve seen more and more problems pop up with COVID-19 in the world of sports over the past few weeks.

The NFL, NBA and NHL all have serious issues on their hands. Now, it’s starting to leak into the college football world as teams prepare for bowl games.

The good news is that there’s still 10 days until the Aggies and Demon Deacons are supposed to meet in the Gator Bowl.

That means Jimbo Fisher’s team should have plenty of time to bounce back if the outbreak is contained.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on the COVID-19 situation in the world of sports as we have them.