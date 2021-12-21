Ruger Reintroduces Marlin 1895 SBL Lever-Action Rifle

Ruger-made Marlins are now officially on the market. Following more than a year of inactivity after the Remington Outdoor bankruptcy and the subsequent purchase of Marlin by Sturm, Ruger, & Co., the company announced that it is finally producing and shipping new Marlin rifles. The first model available is the 1895 SBL chambered in .45-70 Gov’t.

“We are excited to officially flip the switch and let our customers know that Marlin is back,” said Ruger President and CEO Chris Killoy. “Since the move of over 100 truckloads of equipment and inventory back in November 2020, our engineering team took the 1895 through a complete design and production review focused on achieving the highest quality, accuracy, and performance standards. The end result is a quality rifle, produced using modern manufacturing methods, that consumers will be sure to enjoy and proud to own.”

The Ruger-made Marlin 1895s are marked with “Mayodan, NC,” the new production facility for all Marlin rifles, and feature an “RM” serial-number prefix, which stands for “Ruger-Made.” Ruger also paid homage to the history of Marlin by including an engraving of the horse-and-rider logo on the underside of the grip, as well as a red-and-white bullseye that blends traditional Marlin styling with Ruger colors.

“Being a long-time Marlin fan, I knew that we needed to take our time and make sure that our reintroduction was nothing short of perfect,” continued Killoy. “From the quality of the firearm, to clear ways for consumers to differentiate Ruger-made Marlins, we focused on getting every detail right.”

This Ruger-made Marlin 1895, machined from stainless steel and outfitted with wood-laminate furniture, is just the start of Marlin’s rebirth. Additional models are planned for release in 2022, specifically additional variants of the 1895 as well as new Model 336 and Model 1894 rifles. Due to Ruger’s anticipation of strong demand and the limited quantity of rifles available, the company is encouraging retailers to contact their distributors for availability. Ruger also strongly advises consumers to not leave deposits with retailers who do not have confirmed shipments.

For more news on the latest Ruger-made Marlin rifles, visit marlinfirearms.com.