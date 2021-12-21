Savage Arms Launches Stance Micro 9mm Pistol

Savage Arms launched its first concealed-carry handgun in a century, the Stance. Designed as a micro-compact 9mm, this handgun marks Savage’s return to concealed carry and self-defense and the company promises it will be the first of a complete family of handguns from Savage.

“Since Savage was sold in July 2019, President and CEO Al Kasper publicly stated that Savage Arms would be a complete firearm company,” Robert Gates, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Savage Arms said. “Today, Savage is proud to announce its first step into what is the largest segment of the firearms market with the introduction of Stance, a micro compact 9mm pistol manufactured with premium materials, finishes, and features.”

Recognizing a significant market niche that Savage had once been a part of, and the need to return, the company has started producing pistols. With the market for concealed-carry showing no signs of slowing down, it made sense for Savage’s first effort to be a handgun designed for EDC work. Describing the start of this new line, Savage had this to say:

“Stance is another momentous milestone for Savage,” Jessica Treglia, Sr. Brand Manager at Savage Arms added. “While this isn’t Savage’s first concealed carry pistol, and certainly not our first handgun, it has been more than a century since we focused on compact pistols purpose-built for every day carry. Stance is the first in a new series of handguns that will meet the accuracy and reliability standards that our customers expect, and a further demonstration of Savage’s commitment to build the best, most complete line of American made firearms.”

As with other handguns of this type, the Stance uses a chassis system as the serialized component of the pistol, giving Savage the flexibility to offer a wide variety of grip frames with aggressive stippling texture that wraps around the grip. The Stance comes with two interchangeable back straps for small or large sized grips, at an 18-degree angle, which should make the Stance easy to control.

Features

Includes two 18-degree interchangeable backstraps to adjust grip size

Ambidextrous magazine release & slide catch

Stippling grip texture for 360-degree secure fit with finger indexing

Stainless steel slide with melonite finish for corrosion resistance

Slide features a beveled front for easy holstering

Ported, wide slide serrations for increased purchase

Short, crisp trigger with short reset and wide, well-rounded face

3.2-inch stainless steel barrel

Removable chassis for interchangeable grips

Easy takedown with takedown lever, no trigger pull or tool needed for disassembly

Snag free functional sights

Ambidextrous manual safety & night sight models available

Includes two magazines and hard case for protection

Magazine capacity options range from 7, 8 or 10-round versions available

Package options include Viridian E-Series Red Laser

MSRP for the new Savage Stance will start at $479. Visit savagearms.com for more information on this new pistol.

