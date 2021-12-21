‘Sex And The City’ Co-Stars Break Silence Following Sexual Assault Allegations Against Chris Noth

Several of Chris Noth’s “Sex and the City” co-stars broke their silence after several sexual assault allegations surfaced against the actor.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” a statement from Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis read. The comments were noted by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer Accused Of Sexual Assault)

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” the message added. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” (REPORT: Bill Cosby Will Plead The Fifth In Alleged Playboy Mansion Assault Case, Attorney Says)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

THR recently reported Dec. 16 that two different women at different times throughout the last year came to them and accused Noth of sexual assault.

One woman, referred to as “Zoe” in the article, contacted the outlet in October. Zoe claimed that Noth sexually assaulted her in 2004 when she was 22 and living in Los Angeles, the outlet reported.

Zoe told them that she had kept the alleged assault buried for years, but “seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something” in her and she decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is,” THR noted.

A second woman, referred to as “Lily,” reached out to THR months earlier and alleged she was assaulted by the actor in 2015 in New York, the outlet added.

Noth has called the allegations “categorically false” and denied any wrongdoing, calling the encounters “consensual.”

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” the statement from Noth read.

“The encounters were consensual,” his statement added. “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Since the accusations surfaced, Noth has been dropped from the CBS show “The Equalizer,” THR reported.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” CBS and Universal Television shared in a statement. He was also let go by A3 Artists Agency following the allegations, the outlet noted.