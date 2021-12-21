Missing College Student Found Naked And Covered In Coal In Man’s Home

A missing 19-year-old Utah college student was rescued Saturday after she was found naked and covered in coal inside a 39-year-old man’s home, according to authorities.

Madelyn Allen was last seen leaving her Snow College dorm on Dec. 13 around 9:22 p.m. to meet up with 39-year-old Brent Brown, who she met in an online “chat group,” according to the Salt Lake Tribune. When Allen didn’t return the next day, her roommates reported her missing, according to the outlet.

Allen was allegedly taken to Brown’s home and sent a final message to her family on Dec. 14 saying “I love you!” according to ABC 4, which cited court documents. After Allen texted her family, Brown allegedly tied Allen up while he went to work and threw her phone away once he was aware she had been reported missing. Brown reportedly “threatened [Allen], saying if she left or told anyone about him, he would come after her family and sister.”

Authorities used information from a cellphone tower to find Allen, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Authorities searched the town of Loa, Utah, and came across a home where they saw someone fitting the description of Allen in a basement. Brown told authorities he was home alone, according to court documents obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune. Upon further inspection, authorities found Allen covered in coal in the basement, according to the report. (RELATED: Missing Couple Found Dead In Woods By Their Home)

Madelyn Allen has been found alive! Additional information will be released as it becomes available.#helpusfindmaddie #yes pic.twitter.com/UHBl39LUFk — Snow College (@SnowCollege) December 19, 2021

Allen’s family thanked “the incredible law enforcement” and the community for their prayers and assistance.

“Words cannot express our gratitude for the outpouring of love we have received,” Allen’s parents said in a statement. “We are eternally grateful for Maddie’s miraculous return, for everyone who played a role in bringing her home, and for those who are now helping her begin the recovery process.”

Allen was taken to a nearby hospital for examination after she was rescued, Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk said Sunday.

Brown was taken into custody and has been charged with obstruction of justice and other charges are pending, Walk said.