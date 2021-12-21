Virginia Football Coach Tony Elliott’s Contract Is Worth More Than $26 Million Over Six Years

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott received a big contract to take over the Cavaliers.

According to Steve Berkowitz, the head coach of the Cavaliers‘ deal is for six years and his base salary will start at $4.1 million. He’ll get steady raises through the course of the deal and will have a base salary of $4.55 million in 2027. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means Elliott’s deal with UVA is worth more than $26 million over six years, according to Berkowitz’ numbers.

That’s a hell of a lot of money for a guy who has never been a head coach for a college game in his life, but it also shows where the market is right now for coaching salaries.

We’ve seen some gigantic contracts get handed over the past couple weeks and Elliott now has his bag of cash.

Earning north of $26 million over six years on your first head coaching deal is a hell of a lot of money. That’s the kind of money you’d expect to see out of only winning head coaches a decade ago.

Now, it’s getting handed out to a guy before he coaches his first game as a head coach.

Welcome to the world of college football. There is plenty of money to go around!