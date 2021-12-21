‘Yellowstone’ Gets Huge TV Ratings With ‘No Kindness For The Coward’

“Yellowstone” put up some big TV ratings this past Sunday night.

“No Kindness for the Coward” was the eighth episode of season four, and plenty of people tuned in for another wild hour with the Duttons. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing With ‘No Kindness For The Coward’)

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the episode averaged more than 7.7 million viewers on the Paramount Network. The episode was by far and away the most watched show of the night.

That number doesn’t include streaming or DVR numbers.

The @Yellowstone prequel @1883Official is AWESOME through two episodes. I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen watching the backstory of the Duttons. Another huge hit for Taylor Sheridan and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/vkw9f3Vp8G — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 21, 2021

Is business booming for everything Taylor Sheridan touches or is business booming? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

Earlier Tuesday, it was revealed that “1883” put up absurd numbers with its premiere, and we’ve now learned the latest episode of “Yellowstone” has continued the strong trend.

People absolutely love everything Taylor Sheridan touches. It’s a damn shame Hollywood doesn’t pay more attention because they could also get rich.

Audiences are craving entertaining content that doesn’t lecture us. “Yellowstone” and “1883” get the job done, and that’s why the numbers are huge.

With only two more season four episodes of “Yellowstone” remaining, I have a feeling the numbers will only get bigger down the stretch!