Amazon’s Cloud Goes Down, Causing Outages For Internet Services Across World

Amazon’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), experienced issues Wednesday, taking multiple internet services offline.

AWS posted a notice on its service health dashboard early Wednesday saying it was “investigating increased EC2 launch failures and networking connectivity issues for some instances in a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region,” The Verge reported. The incident reportedly affected “a single data center within a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

The incident resulted in widespread outages for various online services and applications across the world. (RELATED: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp All Go Down At Once)

Internet services outages are currently impacting the Epic Games Store, affecting logins, library, purchases, etc. We are monitoring the situation and we will update you when the issue is resolved. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 22, 2021

Slack, a workplace team coordination and messaging application, posted an incident update informing users many of its services were down.

“We are experiencing issues with file uploads, message editing, and other services,” the Slack notice read. “We’re currently investigating the issue and will provide a status update once we have more information.”

Other sites and services downed by Amazon’s issues included Flipboard, Udemy, Grindr, Hulu, certain Honeywell services, Life360 and Samsung’s SmartThings, The Verge reported.

The incident is the third major service issue this month for AWS, with the two earlier incidents resulting in even more severe and widespread outages.

Roughly one-third of cloud-based web services run on AWS.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.