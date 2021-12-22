Former USC Quarterback Kedon Slovis Transfers To Pittsburgh

Kedon Slovis is headed to the ACC.

The former star USC quarterback announced Tuesday night that he’s transferring to the Pittsburgh Panthers to play for Pat Narduzzi. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out his announcement post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kedon Slovis (@kedonslovis)

Seeing as how Narduzzi just had his quarterback Kenny Pickett have one of the greatest seasons in college football history and become a Heisman finalist, it’s not hard to see why Slovis chose to play for him.

He’s clearly proven that a quarterback can flourish in his system and gain national attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kedon Slovis (@kedonslovis)

Slovis is also no bum when it comes to making plays. While his USC career didn’t go as many had planned, he’s a baller when he’s playing at his best.

When Slovis is healthy and on a roll, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Now, he’ll get to sling it for the Panthers against ACC defenses.

Something tells me he’s going to have a solid amount of success.

There have been a ton of QB transfers this offseason, and Slovis landing at Pitt is absolutely among the most important.