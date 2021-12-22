3-Year-Old Girl Vanishes From Playground In Texas

A 3-year-old girl went missing Monday afternoon from a San Antonio, Texas, playground, NBC News reported.

Lina Sardar Khil’s mother left her for a short time while she was playing at a playground but realized she was missing when she returned, according to NBC News.

PLEASE SHARE: Officers continue their search for missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil. She was last seen in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road around 4-5pm yesterday. Please call police if you have information on her whereabouts. DETAILS: https://t.co/0pNJGkiRko pic.twitter.com/7w39S114Ea — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) December 21, 2021

San Antonio Police have not concluded whether Khil wandered off or was taken, and they said that “there were other folks in the playground” when Khil disappeared, the outlet reported.

The police issued an Amber Alert, and the FBI sent in agents to help search for Khil, according to NBC News.

“We have every available asset in the police department working on this case right now,” Police Chief William McManus told reporters. (RELATED: Police Arrest Mother Of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Has Been Missing For 6 Months)

Khil’s family are refugees from Afghanistan and came through the Center for Refugee Services, KSAT reported. Police said that the mother and police had a language barrier, but they were able to bring in a translator to aid in communication.