HBO Releases The First Look At ‘Westworld’ Season Four

“Westworld” fans got a huge treat Wednesday.

HBO released a promo for all the content coming in 2022, and there was a brief look at season four of “Westworld.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the promo, you can see Maeve appearing to be searching for something, the Man in Black looking sinister as always and Caleb looking insanely disheveled.

You can give it a watch below.

Redeem this in 2022. pic.twitter.com/VWQcOnRy40 — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 22, 2021

For those of you keeping track at home, season three of “Westworld” ended May 3, 2020. So, we’re more than a year and a half removed from new episodes.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollywood and productions around the world were upended. That obviously caused a huge break between seasons three and four.

Well, season four is coming in 2022, and I’m sure it’ll be awesome. The first season of “Westworld” is among the greatest single seasons of TV ever made.

While things declined by the end of season three, I think we’re bound for a more successful season four with Ed Harris’ Man in Black character going back to who we’ve always wanted him to be, which is a bad dude!

If you haven’t already seen “Westworld,” I suggest you fire it up on HBO Max ASAP. It’s a hell of a fun series and probably the best role of Ed Harris’ career. Trust me, it’s that good!

Now, we wait for season four in 2022!