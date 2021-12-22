English Actor Jack Hedley Dies At Age 92

The actor who starred in the James Bond film “For Your Eyes Only” and “Lawrence of Arabia” died at 92, Deadline reported Wednesday.

Jack Hedley, born in London in 1929, died on Dec. 11 after a "short illness bravely borne," according to Deadline. Hedley's film career spanned nearly six decades.

In the early 1960s, Hedley was cast in the BBC series "The World of Tim Frazer" and went on to star in numerous films that decade, notably "Lawrence of Arabia," "The Scarlet Blade" and "The Secret of Blood Island," according to Deadline.

Hedley is known for his roles as Sir Timothy Havelock in the 1981 Bond film "For Your Eyes Only" and leading role as investigative cop Fred Williams in Lucio Fulci's "The New York Ripper," according to Deadline. Hedley also regularly starred in British television shows, including "The Buccaneers," "Colditz," and "Dixon of Dock Green."

His last on-screen appearance was in the Italian limited series “St. Paul,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Hedley’s family will forgo a funeral at his own request, according to Deadline.