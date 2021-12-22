Editorial

Jake Paul Offers Jorge Masvidal $5 Million To Fight, The UFC Star Says The Number Needs To Be At Least $20 Million

YouTube personality Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley during a fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have exchanged shots over how much money it will take for a boxing match to come together.

The younger Paul brother recently knocked out Tyron Woodley during their rematch bout, and he now has his eyes set on the UFC superstar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Michael Benson, Paul said on an episode of his brothers podcast that he’ll give Masvidal $5 million and a cut of the PPV to box him.

However, Masvidal said $5 million isn’t even enough to grease up the tracks. He tweeted Tuesday night that he needs $20 million guaranteed, a cut of the PPV and the UFC will also have to get their money.

If the UFC won’t let Masvidal go, he suggested Paul sign a single fight contract with Dana White’s organization and he’ll only box in the octagon.

“Come on over and get paid and laid out,” Masvidal fired at Paul.

I don’t think Dana White is going to let Masvidal box Paul, but I think I speak for everyone when I say we’d love to see the two in the octagon together.

Could you imagine the look on Paul’s face once Masvidal landed his first shot. It would be glorious.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter)

Paul has strung together some nice wins, but this boxing shtick is still not serious until he fights a legit boxer. Calling out UFC stars is a joke.

If he wants to fight Masvidal, then get in the octagon like a man and cut it up with him. Of course, that would be the end of Paul’s career, but that’s a sacrifice I think everyone is willing to make.

If he wants a piece of Masvidal so badly, then come on over to the UFC and let’s get it done!