Jake Paul Offers Jorge Masvidal $5 Million To Fight, The UFC Star Says The Number Needs To Be At Least $20 Million

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have exchanged shots over how much money it will take for a boxing match to come together.

The younger Paul brother recently knocked out Tyron Woodley during their rematch bout, and he now has his eyes set on the UFC superstar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳 He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

According to Michael Benson, Paul said on an episode of his brothers podcast that he’ll give Masvidal $5 million and a cut of the PPV to box him.

Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: “Let’s make it happen. That’s the most you’ll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you’re a bitch.” [IMPAULSIVE] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 21, 2021

However, Masvidal said $5 million isn’t even enough to grease up the tracks. He tweeted Tuesday night that he needs $20 million guaranteed, a cut of the PPV and the UFC will also have to get their money.

1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. https://t.co/2rcWvGyBl3 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

If the UFC won’t let Masvidal go, he suggested Paul sign a single fight contract with Dana White’s organization and he’ll only box in the octagon.

“Come on over and get paid and laid out,” Masvidal fired at Paul.

If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

I don’t think Dana White is going to let Masvidal box Paul, but I think I speak for everyone when I say we’d love to see the two in the octagon together.

Could you imagine the look on Paul’s face once Masvidal landed his first shot. It would be glorious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter)

Paul has strung together some nice wins, but this boxing shtick is still not serious until he fights a legit boxer. Calling out UFC stars is a joke.

If he wants to fight Masvidal, then get in the octagon like a man and cut it up with him. Of course, that would be the end of Paul’s career, but that’s a sacrifice I think everyone is willing to make.

Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White “I embarrassed your whole company, please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get Diaz, please let me get Masvidal, please let me get McGregor, because I’m going to embarrass them too , I promise you that Dana” pic.twitter.com/Gnuki1p6Fh — BroBible (@BroBible) December 19, 2021

If he wants a piece of Masvidal so badly, then come on over to the UFC and let’s get it done!