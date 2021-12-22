Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Carjacked At Gunpoint Following Meeting In Home District

Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint following a meeting in Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in South Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, her spokeswoman announced.

“The congresswoman was physically unharmed” during the carjacking, communications director Lauren Cox said in a statement. “She thanks both the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant-at-Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety.”

Rep. @RepMGS was carjacked at gunpoint today. Thankfully she was physically unharmed. A statement from her spokesperson @LaurenCox08 pic.twitter.com/FF3mctxgtI — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) December 22, 2021

Scanlon’s home district, Pennsylvania’s Fifth, includes Chester and Delaware counties, as well as the southern portion of Philadelphia where Roosevelt Park is located.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the matter.

Philadelphia has suffered from skyrocketing crime rates since left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner took office. The city set a record for most murders in a year in early December, up 13% year-over-year and double the total number of murders in 2016, the year before Krasner was elected to the position. (RELATED: Report: Philadelphia DA Brushed Off Crime Spike Hours After Mass Shooting)

Armed robberies have also increased 24.7% in 2021, although rapes are down 11%, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Krasner has downplayed the homicide increase, citing the decreased number of reported rapes as well as a decline in commercial burglaries.

“We don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence,” he said on Dec. 6 while attempting to portray the increase in murder and armed robbery as related to gun control policy.

Krasner survived a primary challenge from former prosecutor Carlos Vega in May, and coasted to re-election against a Republican challenger in November, despite staunch opposition from the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police.