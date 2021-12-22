Matthew Stafford Throws Hilariously Bad Interception Against The Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed a terrible interception during a win over the Seahawks.

During the 20-10 Tuesday night victory, Stafford lofted the ball down the field and he put it right into Quandre Diggs’ hands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I mean, he couldn’t have hit Diggs more accurately if he tried. Watch the hilariously bad interception below.

Quandre Diggs gets his 5th interception of the season

📱: NFL app

I’m a pro-Matthew Stafford guy. I have been ever since the Lions drafted him first overall. He’s a hell of a quarterback and he’s incredibly physically gifted.

You’ll rarely ever hear me knock him, but there was simply no excuse for that interception.

Stafford is intercepted by his former Lions teammate Quandre Diggs. That's Diggs 5th INT of the season.

He pretty much just handed the Seahawks the ball with that pick. He put it right in Diggs’ basket for what might have been the easiest interception of his career.

The only way it could have been easier would be if Stafford had called out his name, pointed to him and then drilled him with a pass to the chest.

It was an absolutely atrocious throw that resulted in a turnover.

Sometimes I wonder if Matt Stafford knows he and Quandre Diggs are no longer teammates

I think highly of Stafford, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to laugh when he does something insanely dumb. That’s without a doubt one of the worst interceptions we’ve seen all season long.